Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 288,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

