Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $177.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,498. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

