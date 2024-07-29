Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,838 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,800 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.