Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 64.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $4.74 on Monday, reaching $557.13. 24,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,935. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $436.90 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.99. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

