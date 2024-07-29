Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,370 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,370 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,762,000 after buying an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,886,000 after buying an additional 950,966 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 942,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,844. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3053 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.