Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 102,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,674. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

