Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,066 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Avantor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 467,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,810,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

