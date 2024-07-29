Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 209 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,350. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

