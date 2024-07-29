Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $176,753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $366.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,026. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.10 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.66 and its 200 day moving average is $449.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

