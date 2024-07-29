Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.69. 1,708,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,720. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.