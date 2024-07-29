Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after purchasing an additional 374,595 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 209,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,789,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. 79,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,349. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

