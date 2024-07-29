Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.40. 4,823,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,452. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.