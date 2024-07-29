Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,507. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.