Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,271.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 66,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $67.92. 16,079,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,019. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

