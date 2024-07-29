Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 234.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.62. 10,069,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,327,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,648,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,424,817 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

