Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,719 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,296,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,027,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

