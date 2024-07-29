Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 898 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.76. 341,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.