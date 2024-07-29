Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,669 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.80. 2,037,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,617. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.