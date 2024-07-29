Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after buying an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,290,000 after buying an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,101. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

