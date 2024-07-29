Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 1,250 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 7,076,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,298,145. The firm has a market cap of $152.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

