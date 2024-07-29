Morse Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after buying an additional 52,744 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after buying an additional 656,839 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. 1,586,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,913. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.76.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

