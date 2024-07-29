Morse Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $95.44. The stock had a trading volume of 978,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

