Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $904,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,414,000 after buying an additional 187,656 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
JEPI traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,032. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.
About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.