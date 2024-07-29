Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $651.20.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $752.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.83 and a 200 day moving average of $663.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

