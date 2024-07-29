Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,127,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,811. The stock has a market cap of $254.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total value of $4,121,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,737,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,090,086.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $32,091,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $4,121,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,737,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,090,086.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,242 shares of company stock worth $86,279,221. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

