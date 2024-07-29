Morse Asset Management Inc Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $16.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $804.62. 4,173,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $870.13 and its 200-day moving average is $784.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $446.89 and a 12-month high of $966.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

