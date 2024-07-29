Morse Asset Management Inc Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,236 shares of company stock worth $16,281,053. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $542.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

