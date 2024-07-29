Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after acquiring an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,729,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,499,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,601,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

