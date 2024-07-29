Morse Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,100 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 825,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

SIMO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 625,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,213. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

