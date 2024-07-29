Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 3,167 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.64.

MPC stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.65. 1,789,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

