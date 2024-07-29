Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,018,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,295,000 after acquiring an additional 205,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.14 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.