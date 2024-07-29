Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 110,850 shares.The stock last traded at $19.92 and had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.