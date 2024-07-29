Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MSDL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSDL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 98,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,035,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

