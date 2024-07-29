Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.17 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $175.82 million and $4.17 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00040823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,722,064 coins and its circulating supply is 888,756,447 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

