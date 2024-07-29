Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.82 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $163.05 or 0.00243598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $69.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,967.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00660428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00109502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00034015 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00076330 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.