Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $79.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $164.83 or 0.00237777 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,294.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.39 or 0.00619426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00105450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00047066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00068568 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

