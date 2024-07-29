Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.18.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $335.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

