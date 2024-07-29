Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -358.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,263.16%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

