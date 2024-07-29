Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Sells $595,080.00 in Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTH traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $202.07. 430,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $205.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTH. Wedbush raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

