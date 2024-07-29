MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaCo

In other MediaCo news, Director Corp Emmis sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $50,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo Trading Up 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $4.19 on Monday. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $195.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.