McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.26.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,373,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,634. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,594 shares of company stock worth $1,454,507 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

