Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UTHR traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $335.27. 317,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,291. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $343.98. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.01 and its 200-day moving average is $257.72.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.64.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

