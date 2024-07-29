Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $11.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $576.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,578. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $555.38 and a 200 day moving average of $565.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.