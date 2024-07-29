Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.25. 18,812,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 61,536,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

