Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 119,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $11,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,960,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,717,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

