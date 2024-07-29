Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,657. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.69. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

