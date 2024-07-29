Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,011 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,611,000 after purchasing an additional 217,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 2,329,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

