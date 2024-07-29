Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

