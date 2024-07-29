Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $60.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.59.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.