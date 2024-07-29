Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $14.53. 1,376,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Magnite has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 450,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

