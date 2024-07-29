Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,773,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,158,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,863,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,557,895.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,678 shares of company stock valued at $26,102,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,085. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

